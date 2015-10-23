FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BCP's Polish unit says dividend possible from 2016 profit
October 23, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BCP's Polish unit says dividend possible from 2016 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Bank Millennium :

* Chief executive of Bank Millennium, the Polish unit of Portugal’s Millennium BCP, says dividend payment is possible from 2016 net profit.

* Earlier this week Millennium said there was little chance for the Polish bank to offer dividend payout from its 2015 profit.

* “It is too early to say we will not pay dividend for 2015, it is expected by the market that there will be no payment. We see no reason to not to maintain a dividend payment policy after that,” CEO Joao Bras Jorge said on Friday. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)

