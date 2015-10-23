FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Supreme Administrative Court says offer by PTWP unit in accordance with law
October 23, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Supreme Administrative Court says offer by PTWP unit in accordance with law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Polskie Towarzystwo Wspierania Przedsiebiorczosci SA (PTWP SA) :

* Said on Thursday that the Polish Supreme Administrative Court stated that the choice of PTW unit’s offer was in accordance with the law

* The unit, PTWP Event Center Sp. z o.o., applied for a concession for organising events and manage the International Congress Center and Indoor Sports and Entertainment Venue (Miedzynarodowe Centrum Kongresowe and Hala Widowiskowo - Sportowa ‘Spodek’) in Katowice, Poland

* The company informed on Nov. 17, 2014, that its offer was chosen by the City of Katowice

* The Supreme Administrative Court set aside the Regional District Court in Gliwice ruling from Jan. 16 and dismissed complaint by HKO Sp. z o.o. that the offer was not chosen in accordance with the law

* The judgement by the Supreme Administrative Court is final Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

