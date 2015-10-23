FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gremi Media repeals resolutions on series H and I shares issue
#Financials
October 23, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gremi Media repeals resolutions on series H and I shares issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Gremi Media SA :

* Repeals resolutions on series H and I shares issue

* Terminates agreement for shares acquisition with KCI SA

* Transfers back to KCI SA 4,498 shares of Presspublica Sp. z o.o. that were acquired by Gremi Media in exchange for its series I shares under the agreement from July 6

* Terminates agreement for series H shares acquisition and transfers back to Gremi Sp. z o.o. 931 shares of Presspublica Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
