BRIEF-Shire CEO says 'focused, but not solely focused' on Baxalta deal

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shire Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov told reporters on a conference call on Friday:
* top line results of additional trial in lifitegrast due in q4
* remains focused on Baxalta, but not solely focused on deal
* will not comment on specifics of Baxalta pursuit
* on Baxalta, says fall in biotech values “will naturally impact expectations” on both sides
* doesn’t see additional pressure on pricing for rare disease drugs
* declines to comment on reports of interest in radius health