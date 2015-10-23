BRIEF-Shire CEO says 'focused, but not solely focused' on Baxalta deal

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shire Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov told reporters on a conference call on Friday:

* top line results of additional trial in lifitegrast due in q4

* remains focused on Baxalta, but not solely focused on deal

* will not comment on specifics of Baxalta pursuit

* on Baxalta, says fall in biotech values “will naturally impact expectations” on both sides

* doesn’t see additional pressure on pricing for rare disease drugs

* declines to comment on reports of interest in radius health Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)