BRIEF-Glycorex carries out rights issue of SEK 8.6 mln
October 26, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Glycorex carries out rights issue of SEK 8.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Glycorex Transplantation publ AB :

* To carry out new share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders

* Subscription price 1.50 Swedish crowns per share

* New share issue generates proceeds of 8,551,215 Swedish crowns ($1.01 million) before issue costs upon full subscription

* Shareholders to be allocated one subscription right for each A or B class share

* 32 subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for three new B shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4831 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

