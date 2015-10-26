BRIEF-Italiaonline owns about 78.58 stake in SEAT, boards approve merger plan

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Seat Pagine Gialle SpA (SEAT) :
* Said on Friday that SEAT and Italiaonline boards approved the start of the reverse takeover of Italiaonline SpA (Italiaonline) into SEAT
* Sees merger plan to be approved by Q1 2016 and merger to be completed by H1 2016
* According to the provisional results of the takeover bid, Italiaonline acquired about 53.09 percent of the share offer, corresponding to 24.24 percent of SEAT total share capital and to a total value of 60,765,365.1 euros ($67.07 million)
* Italiaonline now owns about 78.58 percent of SEAT share capital, corresponding to 50,500,817,939 ordinary shares
