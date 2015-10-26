BUZZ-Portugal's Millennium bcp hit by tax prospect after Polish election

** Shares in Portugal’s largest listed bank, Millennium bcp slide 4.4 percent to three-week lows, hit by the prospects of a bank tax in Poland after an election victory for eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party there, which seeks to tax banks’ assets at 0.39 percent next year.

** “PiS’ victory is not unexpected, but it’s negative for BCP. We will have to look more closely at the measures they propose, the details will be quite important,” says Albino Oliveira, an analyst at Fincor brokers in Lisbon.

** Millennium bcp has a subsidiary in Poland - Bank Millennium, whose stocks are down 2.8 percent in Warsaw.

** Retailer Jeronimo Martins which runs Poland’s largest food retail chain Biedronka is down 0.5 percent, also on prospects of new taxes in the country.

** Political uncertainty over Portugal’s next government has also weighed on banks’ stocks since an inconclusive election on Oct. 4 where the centre-right ruling coalition won the most votes but lost its parliament majority. Leftist parties plan to reject a centre-right government.

** Lisbon’s PSI20 stock index falls 0.4 percent. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip)