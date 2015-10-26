FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-View from the buyside: AllianzGI buys more GlaxoSmithKline
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 26, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-View from the buyside: AllianzGI buys more GlaxoSmithKline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Simon Gergel, CIO UK equities at Allianz Global Investors, has been topping up holdings in GlaxoSmithKline after dramatic reshape of its portfolio

** GSK a contrarian buy: majority of market participants lukewarm, with co having disappointed on earnings for some time mainly because key drugs Zantac and Advair pressured and new drugs pipeline not come through as quickly as expected

** Of 32 analysts, 21 rate stock ‘Hold’, 4 ‘Sell’, and just seven at ‘Buy’/‘Strong Buy’, StarMine shows (shares -11% YTD)

** Game changer: series of asset swaps with Novartis (announced April 2014) to enable cos to bolster best businesses, exit weaker ones

** GSK, which has sold its immuno-oncology products as part of swap (but kept R&D) can focus more on consumer health and vaccines -- broader franchises, more easily defendable, with higher barriers to entry and greater longevity, PM says

** Sees stock as quite cheap -- but necessary to look beyond the next year or two as still lot of duplication with Novartis. Has high divi yield -- 5.8%

** PM added to long-term holding in GSK over summer (RM: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.