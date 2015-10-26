BUZZ-View from the buyside: AllianzGI buys more GlaxoSmithKline

** Simon Gergel, CIO UK equities at Allianz Global Investors, has been topping up holdings in GlaxoSmithKline after dramatic reshape of its portfolio

** GSK a contrarian buy: majority of market participants lukewarm, with co having disappointed on earnings for some time mainly because key drugs Zantac and Advair pressured and new drugs pipeline not come through as quickly as expected

** Of 32 analysts, 21 rate stock ‘Hold’, 4 ‘Sell’, and just seven at ‘Buy’/‘Strong Buy’, StarMine shows (shares -11% YTD)

** Game changer: series of asset swaps with Novartis (announced April 2014) to enable cos to bolster best businesses, exit weaker ones

** GSK, which has sold its immuno-oncology products as part of swap (but kept R&D) can focus more on consumer health and vaccines -- broader franchises, more easily defendable, with higher barriers to entry and greater longevity, PM says

** Sees stock as quite cheap -- but necessary to look beyond the next year or two as still lot of duplication with Novartis. Has high divi yield -- 5.8%

