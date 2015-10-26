FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Electra Chairman says shareholder advisory firms recommend against Bramson election to board
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 26, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Electra Chairman says shareholder advisory firms recommend against Bramson election to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes chairman’s reference to phone call and its timing following official clarification from company)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Electra Chairman Roger Yates told Reuters by phone:

* Chairman says three proxy advisory services have recommended shareholders vote against activist Bramson’s election to the board

* Chairman says PIRC, ISS, Glass Lewis have recommended against activist shareholder Bramson joining Electra board in their reports Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.