BRIEF-IDG sells about 5.3 mln Integrated Diagnostics Holdings' shares at $5.45 per share

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG

* Completion of accelerated bookbuilt offering of ordinary shares of Integrated Diagnostics Holdings Plc- bookrunner

* The shares were sold at a price of $5.45 per share- bookrunner

* Integrated Diagnostics Group Limited, a co affiliated to the Abraaj Group, has completed the sale of approximately 5.3 million ordinary shares of IDH- bookrunner

* IDG no longer holds any shares of the co apart from shares which it holds for Hena Holdings pursuant to a share award plan adopted by El Sherbini, IDG and Hena Holdings- bookrunner

* Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch acted as sole bookrunner in connection with the offering- Bookrunner