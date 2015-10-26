FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IDG sells about 5.3 mln Integrated Diagnostics Holdings' shares at $5.45 per share
October 26, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IDG sells about 5.3 mln Integrated Diagnostics Holdings' shares at $5.45 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG

* Completion of accelerated bookbuilt offering of ordinary shares of Integrated Diagnostics Holdings Plc- bookrunner

* The shares were sold at a price of $5.45 per share- bookrunner

* Integrated Diagnostics Group Limited, a co affiliated to the Abraaj Group, has completed the sale of approximately 5.3 million ordinary shares of IDH- bookrunner

* IDG no longer holds any shares of the co apart from shares which it holds for Hena Holdings pursuant to a share award plan adopted by El Sherbini, IDG and Hena Holdings- bookrunner

* Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch acted as sole bookrunner in connection with the offering- Bookrunner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
