BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses 9M net profit up at 21.3 mln euros
#Financials
October 27, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses 9M net profit up at 21.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV :

* 9 month net rental income 34.6 million euros vs 29.8 million euros ($32.9 million) year ago

* 9 month operating profit 29.7 million euros vs 21.0 million euros year ago

* 9 month net profit 21.3 million euros vs 11.5 million euros year ago

* Fair value investment properties as at Sept 30 636.1 million euros vs 609.5 million euros at Dec 31, 2014

* EPRA net asset value per share as at Sept 30 19.81 euros vs 19.77 euros at Dec 31, 2014

* Operating attributable income for FY 2015 will be between 1.87 and 1.92 euros per share

* Will distribute a gross dividend between 1.68 and 1.73 euros per share

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9049 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

