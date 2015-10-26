FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Luxottica co-CEO says profit guidance can't hold forever
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 26, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Luxottica co-CEO says profit guidance can't hold forever

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Luxottica Co-Chief Executive Adil Mehboob Khan says:

* ‘Rule of thumb’ guidance cannot be sustained forever

* “We are thinking now whether we should declare it or not for next year. It’s a bit too early to commit.”

* Luxottica said in 2015 it expects to meet for a sixth year in a row its so-called ‘rule of thumb’ of mid- to high-single-digit percentage rise in revenues and double that rate for operating and net income.

* CO-CEO Massimo Vian told Reuters that the question whether the ‘rule of thumb’ would apply next year too would depend on the speed at which planned investments in retail, logistics were rolled out. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.