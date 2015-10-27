FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Also Holding 9-month net sales up 9.2 pct at EUR 5.48 bln
October 27, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Also Holding 9-month net sales up 9.2 pct at EUR 5.48 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Also Holding AG :

* 9-month net sales improved compared to the previous year, by 9.2 percent to 5,483.7 million euros ($6.07 billion)

* 9-month profit before taxes (EBT) rose from 44.6 million euros to 45.7 million euros (up 2.5 percent)

* Reaffirms its forecast for fiscal year 2015 and - barring unforeseeable events - expects group net profit to be at the same level as in the previous year Source text - bit.ly/1GuJpwW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

