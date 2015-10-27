BRIEF-FILA reaches 51 pct stake in India's Writefine Products Private Limited

Oct 27 (Reuters) - FILA SpA :

* Said on Monday that it increases by 32.5 percent its stake in Writefine Products Private Limited (WFPL)

* Reaches a 51 percent stake in Writefine Products Private Limited

* The consideration for the stake is around 36 million euros ($39.83 million)

* WFPL is an Indian company specialised in the production, commercialisation, distribution and sale of stationery, mostly on the domestic Indian market

