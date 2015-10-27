FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FILA reaches 51 pct stake in India's Writefine Products Private Limited
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-FILA reaches 51 pct stake in India's Writefine Products Private Limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - FILA SpA :

* Said on Monday that it increases by 32.5 percent its stake in Writefine Products Private Limited (WFPL)

* Reaches a 51 percent stake in Writefine Products Private Limited

* The consideration for the stake is around 36 million euros ($39.83 million)

* WFPL is an Indian company specialised in the production, commercialisation, distribution and sale of stationery, mostly on the domestic Indian market

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9039 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.