BRIEF-Portugal's Galp takes operator stake in Sao Tome block

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Portugal’s energy company Galp Energia says in a statement:

* Reached agreement to take a 45 percent stake in Block 6 offshore Sao Tome and Principe.

* Galp will be the operator of the block, will access a frontier area in a new geography.

* Kosmos Energy holds another 45 percent stake. The National Petroleum Agency of Sao Tome and Principe has 10 percent.

* Block 6 is located in water depths of up to 2,500 metres and covers an area of 5,024 square kilometres.

* Galp and its partners have committed to perform several exploration activities, including seismic acquisition, during the first exploration period of four years.Source text: (here) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)