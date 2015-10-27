BRIEF-Sydbank Q3 pre-tax profit DKK 395 million, below expectations

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sydbank A/S :
* Sees significantly lower impairment charges in 2015
* Sees 2015 uchanged trading income relative to income for 2014 but dependent on financial market developments
* Q3 pre-tax profit 395 million Danish crowns ($58.50 million) (Reuters poll 447 million crowns)
* Q3 core earnings 387 million crowns (Reuters poll 423 million crowns)
* Q3 total income 1.08 billion crowns (Reuters poll 1.14 billion crowns)
