BRIEF-Sydbank Q3 pre-tax profit DKK 395 million, below expectations
October 27, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sydbank Q3 pre-tax profit DKK 395 million, below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sydbank A/S :

* Sees significantly lower impairment charges in 2015

* Sees 2015 uchanged trading income relative to income for 2014 but dependent on financial market developments

* Q3 pre-tax profit 395 million Danish crowns ($58.50 million) (Reuters poll 447 million crowns)

* Q3 core earnings 387 million crowns (Reuters poll 423 million crowns)

* Q3 total income 1.08 billion crowns (Reuters poll 1.14 billion crowns)

Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7524 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

