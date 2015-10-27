BRIEF-Alibaba Group Holding reports qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd :

* Qtrly revenue RMB22,171 million ($3,488 million), an increase of 32 percent year-over-year

* Qtrly non-GAAP free cash flow RMB13,624 million (US$2,144 million)

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57; qtrly earnings per share/ADS $1.40

* GMV transacted on china retail marketplaces RMB713 billion (US$112 billion) in quarter, up 28 percent year-over-year

* Mobile GMV accounted for 62% of total GMV transacted on China retail marketplaces in quarter

* Qtrly mobile revenue RMB10,520 million (US$1,655 million), up 183 percent year-on-year

* Mobile monthly active users (maus) in quarter 346 million, up 59 percent