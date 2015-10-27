BRIEF-Ford Q3 net income $1.91 bln

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ford Motor :

* Q3 net income $1.91 billion or $0.48 per share; Q3 earnings per share excluding items $0.45

* Q3 revenue $38.1 billion versus $34.9 billion a year earlier

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $35.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms full-year 2015 outlook of operating profit of $8.5 billion to $9.5 billion

* Q3 automotive revenue $35.8 billion versus $32.8 billion year earlier

* Q3 operating profit $2.7 billion versus $1.3 billion year earlier

* Q3 north american operating profit record for any quarter; Q3 north american operating margin 11.3 percent

* Says north american 2015 margins will be at the high end of 8.5 percent to 9.5 percent range

* Says year-to-date north american operating margin 9.9 percent

* Q3 global market share 7.6 percent versus 7.3 percent year earlier

* Q3 global market share 7.6 percent, unchanged from previous quarter

