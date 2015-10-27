FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ford Q3 net income $1.91 bln
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ford Q3 net income $1.91 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ford Motor :

* Q3 net income $1.91 billion or $0.48 per share; Q3 earnings per share excluding items $0.45

* Q3 revenue $38.1 billion versus $34.9 billion a year earlier

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $35.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms full-year 2015 outlook of operating profit of $8.5 billion to $9.5 billion

* Q3 automotive revenue $35.8 billion versus $32.8 billion year earlier

* Q3 operating profit $2.7 billion versus $1.3 billion year earlier

* Q3 north american operating profit record for any quarter; Q3 north american operating margin 11.3 percent

* Says north american 2015 margins will be at the high end of 8.5 percent to 9.5 percent range

* Says year-to-date north american operating margin 9.9 percent

* Q3 global market share 7.6 percent versus 7.3 percent year earlier

* Q3 global market share 7.6 percent, unchanged from previous quarter

Source text: goo.gl/DYwX1Q

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.