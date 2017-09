Oct 27 (Reuters) - Intrasense SA :

* Announces its participation in HYPMED European project

* The European Commission notified the consortium HYPMED it would get a grant in the amount of 5.8 million euros ($6.40 million) over 4 years

* The purpose of HYPMED project is to develop solutions dedicated to the diagnosis and management of breast cancers