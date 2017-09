BRIEF-Apple reports Q4 earnings per share of $1.96

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Apple Inc

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.88, revenue view $51.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $1.96

* Q4 revenue $51.5 billion versus $42.1 billion last year

* Sees Q1 revenue between $75.5 billion and $77.5 billion

* Sees Q1 gross margin between 39 percent and 40 percent

* Sees Q1 operating expenses between $6.3 billion and $6.4 billion

* Q4 Greater China sales $12.52 billion versus $6.29 billion last year

* Q4 iPhone sales 48 million units versus 39.3 million units last year

* Q4 iPad sales 9.9 million units versus 12.3 million units last year

* Q4 Mac sales 5.7 million units versus 5.5 million units last year

* Q4 other products revenue $3.05 billion versus $1.9 billion

* Q1 revenue view $77.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 gross margin was 39.9 percent compared to 38 percent in the year-ago quarter

* International sales accounted for 62 percent of the quarter’s revenue

* Iphone, Apple Watch & App Store drive revenue growth of 22 percent in quarter

* Have now completed over $143 billion of $200 billion capital return program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: