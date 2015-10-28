BRIEF-SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES 9-month EBIT loss narrows to 13.9 mln euros

Oct 28(Reuters) - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG :

* Reported on Tuesday preliminary 9-month sales of 57.7 million euros ($63.66 million), slightly above level of prior-year period in amount of 52.8 million euros

* 9-month loss on operating level (EBIT) amounted to 13.9 million euros compared with loss of 38.7 million euros incurred in the first nine months of 2014

* 9-month order intake of 84.4 million euros (previous year: 48.4 million euros)

* Financial key figures of first nine months of 2015 were mainly impacted by weak course of business in Optical Disc division

* Company has sufficient liquid funds to finance its operating activities

