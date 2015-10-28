FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES 9-month EBIT loss narrows to 13.9 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
October 28, 2015 / 7:00 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES 9-month EBIT loss narrows to 13.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28(Reuters) - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG :

* Reported on Tuesday preliminary 9-month sales of 57.7 million euros ($63.66 million), slightly above level of prior-year period in amount of 52.8 million euros

* 9-month loss on operating level (EBIT) amounted to 13.9 million euros compared with loss of 38.7 million euros incurred in the first nine months of 2014

* 9-month order intake of 84.4 million euros (previous year: 48.4 million euros)

* Financial key figures of first nine months of 2015 were mainly impacted by weak course of business in Optical Disc division

* Company has sufficient liquid funds to finance its operating activities

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9064 euros Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.