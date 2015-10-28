BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor Q3 sales at EUR 54.6 mln, adjusts FY forecast

Oct 28(Reuters) - Elmos Semiconductor AG :

* Said on Tuesday adjusts forecast for FY 2015

* Now predicts sales to increase by roughly 4 pct in 2015 compared to the previous year (formerly: 5 pct to 9 pct sales growth)

* For 2015 expects an EBIT margin at around the previous year’s level (2014: 10.8 pct / formerly: slightly better than 10.8 pct)

* Sales of the third quarter 2015 remained almost unchanged at 54.6 million euros ($60.28 million) compared to the prior-year quarter (Q3 2014: 54.7 million euros)

* Q3 gross profit decreased to 22.5 million euros (Q3 2014: 25.0 million euros)

* Q3 consolidated net income gained 19.3 pct to reach 4.7 million euros (Q3 2014: 3.9 million euros)

