BRIEF-Citycon Q3 EPRA operating profit up at EUR 54.7 million

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Citycon Oyj

* Q3 net rental income 59.7 million euros ($65.9 million) versus 44.2 million euros year ago

* Q3 EPRA operating profit 54.7 million euros versus 40.4 million euros year ago

* Q3 turnover 86.0 million euros versus 61.4 million euros year ago

* Forecasts 2015 EPRA EPS (basic) to be 0.17-0.18 (Q2/2015: 0.155-0.175)

* Expects 2015 EPRA operating profit to change by EUR 23 to 29 million (Q2/2015: 17-32)

* Sees 2015 EPRA Earnings to change by EUR 28 to 34 million (Q2/2015: 17-32) from the previous year Source text for Eikon:

