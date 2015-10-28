FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-C&C CEO says sees opportunities from AB InBev-SABMiller merger
October 28, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-C&C CEO says sees opportunities from AB InBev-SABMiller merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds word ‘more’ to final bullet)

Oct 28 (Reuters) - C&C Group Plc

* CEO says will see what opportunities might come company’s way in wake of proposed SABMiller InBev merger

* CFO says 100 million eur share buyback indicates nothing currently in pipeline re. acquisitions

* CEO says not best time to optimise value of U.S. assets; taking long-view on U.S. and will make it work

* CEO says company not giving up on English market, will do what has to do to make it more profitable Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
