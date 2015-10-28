BRIEF-SMT signs letter of intent with Havas Voyages

Oct 28 (Reuters) - SMT SA :

* Said on Tuesday its unit iAlbatros SA signed letter of intent (LoI) with Paris-based Havas Voyages for starting of negotiations on terms of usage of iAlbatros hotel booking technology by Havas Voyages’ clients

* The planned cooperation concerns delivery of a version of iAlbatros system adjusted to Havas Voyages’ needs, its development, maintenance and integration

* In LoI Havas Voyages estimates that value of planned bookings via iAlbatros system will be gradually increasing to 150 million euros ($165.7 million) from 50 million euros per year

