BUZZ-Meggitt: in a tailspin

** Meggitt shares lose more than a fifth of their value in heavy trading as investors rush for the exits following company’s profit warning

** Stock poised for its sharpest ever one-day drop, underscoring low tolerance for earnings disappointments, particularly from industrials

** Weakness seen across businesses

** Deferred orders, shift away from higher-margin aftermarket sales and lower-than-expected sales of spares for older civil and military aircraft among key negatives according to Morgan Stanley

** Profit warning hits peers. Senior down 3.4 pct, Cobham off 3.7 pct and Ultra Electronics off 1.6 pct

** Chemring fell another 6 pct following its 22 pct plunge overnight after it warned on profits

** Wednesday’s warning raises questions on the timing of recent acquisitions and the cessation of the share buyback given weakness in the core businesses, Investec says, putting its recommendations and forecasts on stock under review

** Meggitt also eyeing job cuts