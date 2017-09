Oct 28 (Reuters) - Triboo Media SpA :

* Confers chairman Giulio Corno responsibility for overseeing the management and coordination of the group; CEOs of Triboo Media units to report functionally to chairman Giulio Corno

* Appoints CFO Giangiacomo Corno member of the board

