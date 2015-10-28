FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GSK CEO still expects respiratory to return to growth in 2016
October 28, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GSK CEO still expects respiratory to return to growth in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc CEO Andrew Witty told reporters:

* still expects respiratory to return to growth in 2016

* expects emerging markets to improve in q4 and sees decent growth next year

* says pricing a big focus in u.s., shows need to have business strategy not totally dependent on price

* seeing disruption in some emerging markets, including brazil, russia, mideast

* q3 progress means very optimistic will get to consumer margins of at least 20 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)

