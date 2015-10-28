BRIEF-KB Yaroslavich announces changes in shareholding structure

Oct 28 (Reuters) - KB Yaroslavich OJSC :

* Says on Oct. 27 Andzhela Sergeeva divested her 30 pct of stake in company

* Gay Yurchenko acquired 9.8 pct of stake in company

* Evgeniya Trofimova acquired 8.7 pct of stake in company

* Irina Faminskaya acquired 9.7 pct of stake in company

* Aleksey Demidov increased his stake in company to 9.63 pct from 7.83 pct

Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1HbflRG , bit.ly/1PQUhrC , bit.ly/1M25Wl5 , bit.ly/1XyVZPS , bit.ly/1MTSqMM

Further company coverage: