BRIEF-KB Yaroslavich announces changes in shareholding structure

Oct 28 (Reuters) - KB Yaroslavich OJSC :
* Says on Oct. 27 Andzhela Sergeeva divested her 30 pct of stake in company
* Gay Yurchenko acquired 9.8 pct of stake in company
* Evgeniya Trofimova acquired 8.7 pct of stake in company
* Irina Faminskaya acquired 9.7 pct of stake in company
* Aleksey Demidov increased his stake in company to 9.63 pct from 7.83 pct
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1HbflRG , bit.ly/1PQUhrC , bit.ly/1M25Wl5 , bit.ly/1XyVZPS , bit.ly/1MTSqMM
Further company coverage:
Gdynia Newsroom