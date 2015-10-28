FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler considering larger SUV to benefit from low gasoline prices
Sections
Featured
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
Business
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler considering larger SUV to benefit from low gasoline prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne told analysts in a post-results conference call:

* company considering building large SUV to take advantage of market during low gasoline prices

* renewal of pickup truck RAM lineup gives chance to increase production, playing into gains in U.S. market

* product plans will not change due to costs of U.S. labour pact

* cost of U.S. labour contract not as high as $2 billion over four years as some have said; higher labour costs can be recouped in part by efficiency gains

* North America margins of 7 percent “doable” in Q4, not sure about 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.