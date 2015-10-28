TF1 names ex-Accor head Pelisson as new CEO

(adds detail)

Oct 28 (Reuters) - TF1 named former head of Accor hotel group Gilles Pelisson as new chief executive to take over from Nonce Paolini, whose term as chairman and CEO ends in the first quarter of next year after nine years at the helm of the French broadcaster.

Pelisson, 58, who also ran Eurodisney and Bouygues Telecom, will take up the role on Feb. 19, TF1 said in a statement on Wednesday.

The broadcaster also published third-quarter results, reporting a 4.1 percent drop in revenue to 419.3 million euros and a decline in advertising revenue of 4.9 percent to 307.5 million.

Operating profit declined 29 percent to 6.4 million euros, TF1 added.

“With no clear signs of economic recovery and visibility still poor, the net TV advertising market could remain stable in the fourth quarter,” TF1 said in the statement. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)