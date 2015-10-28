FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO reiterates consolidation will happen: "give it time"
#Market News
October 28, 2015 / 5:26 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO reiterates consolidation will happen: "give it time"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells analysts during a post-results conference call:

* still a believer industry consolidation “will happen, give it time”

* expects to distribute remaining Ferrari stake to FCA shareholders on Jan. 4, final date to be voted on at shareholders meeting in December

* does not see new plant in US, says will increase production through headcount or efficiencies

* company needs to gain in large SUV sales, adds that growth likely to occur in line with rising industry SUV sales Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
