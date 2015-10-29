FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Photocure Q3 operating result swings to loss of NOK 2.7 million
#Healthcare
October 29, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Photocure Q3 operating result swings to loss of NOK 2.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Photocure ASA :

* Q3 total revenue 35.9 million Norwegian crowns ($4.2 million) versus 56.8 million crowns year ago

* Q3 operating loss 2.7 million crowns versus 23.8 million crowns year ago

* Expects revenues to continue to grow in 2015 driven by an increase of Hexvix/Cysview in-market unit sales of about 10 percent

* Will explore strategic alternatives to capitalize on its strength in the sector and expand the Hexvix/Cysview franchise into the bladder cancer surveillance market with the initiation of a phase 3 trial

* Expects this trial to cost $8.5 million over 3 years, of which an estimated $2.5 million (20 million crowns) will be invested in 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5605 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
