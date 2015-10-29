FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Air Market resolves on private I shares issue; repeals capital increase resolutions from April 2013
October 29, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Air Market resolves on private I shares issue; repeals capital increase resolutions from April 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Air Market SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its shareholders resolved to raise the company’s capital via private issue of 103 million series I shares

* The series I shares issue price will be determined by the company’s supervisory board but will not be lower than 0.20 zlotys per share and Air Market’s management recommends issue price of series I shares of at least 0.40 zloty per share

* Shareholders repealed the resolutions form April 8, 2013 for capital increase via private issues of series F and H shares as well as convertible bonds issue

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

