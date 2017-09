Oct 29 (Reuters) - Platynowe Inwestycje SA :

* Said on Wednesday that following the company’s capital increase registration on Oct. 21, Pawel Ratynski lowered his stake in company to 0.09 percent from 11.27 percent

* The amount of the company’s shares held by Pawel Ratynski has not changed and is equal to 207,958 shares

