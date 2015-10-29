FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Platynowe Inwestycje transfers 96 pct in Srebrne Inwestycje to Sloneczne Inwestycje
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2015 / 8:11 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Platynowe Inwestycje transfers 96 pct in Srebrne Inwestycje to Sloneczne Inwestycje

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Platynowe Inwestycje SA :

* Said on Wednesday that signed an agreement with Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. for the temporary transfer of ownership of 3,600,000 shares representing 96 percent stake in Srebrne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o.

* The temporary transfer of the ownership is for period ending June 30, 2017, and the company’s remuneration is 10,000 zlotys

* Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. is the majority shareholder of Platynowe Inwestycje

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.