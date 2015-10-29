BRIEF-Platynowe Inwestycje transfers 96 pct in Srebrne Inwestycje to Sloneczne Inwestycje

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Platynowe Inwestycje SA :

* Said on Wednesday that signed an agreement with Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. for the temporary transfer of ownership of 3,600,000 shares representing 96 percent stake in Srebrne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o.

* The temporary transfer of the ownership is for period ending June 30, 2017, and the company’s remuneration is 10,000 zlotys

* Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. is the majority shareholder of Platynowe Inwestycje

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: