Oct 29 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics

* CEO says “the visilbility is for a small level of (operating) profit in Q4”

* CEO says has no current plan to make an offer for Fairchild Semiconductor, rebuffing recent speculation

* CEO sees mixed Q3 industry conditions continuing through the next two quarters

* CEO declines to give further details on options for digital products group Further company coverage: (Reporting By Eric Auchard in Frankfurt and Joseph Sotinel in Paris)