BRIEF-Teva to raise $7 bln equity, plans $22 bln bond to fund Actavis deal
#Market News
October 29, 2015 / 1:20 PM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Teva to raise $7 bln equity, plans $22 bln bond to fund Actavis deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* CEO: Impact from generic competition in 40 mg Copaxone estimated at $1.2 billion revenue, $0.65 EPS in 2017

* CFO: Plan to raise $7 bln in equity by year-end to partly finance Actavis generics acquisition

* CFO: Plans $22 bln bond offering in multiple currencies, mkts to finance Actavis generics deal

* Says on track for closing Actavis generics deal in first quarter of 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
