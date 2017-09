Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sonae Capital SGPS SA :

* Said on Thursday Q3 turnover 48.9 million euros versus 54.3 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 8.3 million euros versus 6.0 million euros year ago

* Q3 net profit 1.9 million euros versus loss 0.6 million euros year ago

* Net debt 184.6 million euros at end-Sept., 49.8 million euros below the level registered at the end of FY 2014

