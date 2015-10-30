BRIEF-SpareBank 1 BV to issue rights and equity certificates

Oct 30 (Reuters) - SpareBank 1 BV :

* Said on Thursday proposed guaranteed rights issue towards existing equity certificates’ holders of initial 250 million Norwegian crowns ($29.21 million)

* Additionally proposed new share issue directed towards employees and board members of 7.5 million crowns

* Rights issue is guaranteed by consortium of banks in SpareBank 1-alliance

* Proposed that rights issue is carried out in line with market conditions

* Proposed that directed share issue towards employees and board members is carried out at a discount while observing a lockup period

