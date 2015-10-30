FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SpareBank 1 BV to issue rights and equity certificates
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SpareBank 1 BV to issue rights and equity certificates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - SpareBank 1 BV :

* Said on Thursday proposed guaranteed rights issue towards existing equity certificates’ holders of initial 250 million Norwegian crowns ($29.21 million)

* Additionally proposed new share issue directed towards employees and board members of 7.5 million crowns

* Rights issue is guaranteed by consortium of banks in SpareBank 1-alliance

* Proposed that rights issue is carried out in line with market conditions

* Proposed that directed share issue towards employees and board members is carried out at a discount while observing a lockup period

Source text: bit.ly/1WmNcOv

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.5592 Norwegian crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.