BRIEF-Parmalat to receive EUR 42.9 mln thanks to settlement agreement with J.P. Morgan
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 30, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Parmalat to receive EUR 42.9 mln thanks to settlement agreement with J.P. Morgan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Parmalat SpA :

* Reported on Thursday that it has settled amicably all outstanding claims between it and a number of JPMorgan Chase & Co. entities, including JPMorgan Chase Bank arising from the former Parmalat’s insolvency, that was declared in December 2003

* J.P. Morgan has committed to pay to Parmalat, with no admission of liability, the global amount of 42.9 million euros ($47.12 million), in full and final settlement

Source text: bit.ly/1PU5bgl

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9105 euros Gdynia Newsroom

