BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank 9-month profit after tax down at CHF 134.3 mln

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :
* Said on Thursday 9-month net interest income down 6.3 pct at 225.0 million Swiss francs ($227.55 million)
* 9-month commission income up 0.1 pct at 62.6 million francs
* 9-month profit after tax down 3.1 pct at 134.3 million francs
* Expects FY 2015 result to be within the previous year’s level (2014 group’s result: 181.9 million francs)
* Plans dividend payment of unchanged 11 francs per registered share
Source text - bit.ly/1PU5Ezf
