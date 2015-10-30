FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank 9-month profit after tax down at CHF 134.3 mln
October 30, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank 9-month profit after tax down at CHF 134.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :

* Said on Thursday 9-month net interest income down 6.3 pct at 225.0 million Swiss francs ($227.55 million)

* 9-month commission income up 0.1 pct at 62.6 million francs

* 9-month profit after tax down 3.1 pct at 134.3 million francs

* Expects FY 2015 result to be within the previous year’s level (2014 group’s result: 181.9 million francs)

* Plans dividend payment of unchanged 11 francs per registered share

Source text - bit.ly/1PU5Ezf

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9881 Swiss francs $1 = 0.9888 Swiss francs Gdynia Newsroom

