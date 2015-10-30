FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LARQ unit receives order for advertising services
#Advertising/Marketing
October 30, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-LARQ unit receives order for advertising services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - LARQ SA :

* Said on Thursday that its unit, Synergic Sp. z o.o., received an order for advertising services from a media house based in Warsaw, Poland

* The order concerns the provision of the advertising services to a company from energy industry between Nov. 2 and Dec. 31 worth 248,439 zlotys ($63,800) net

* The total turnover between the company’s group and this client in the last 12 months at 1.6 million zlotys gross

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8946 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
