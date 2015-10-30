BRIEF-LARQ unit receives order for advertising services

Oct 30 (Reuters) - LARQ SA :

* Said on Thursday that its unit, Synergic Sp. z o.o., received an order for advertising services from a media house based in Warsaw, Poland

* The order concerns the provision of the advertising services to a company from energy industry between Nov. 2 and Dec. 31 worth 248,439 zlotys ($63,800) net

* The total turnover between the company’s group and this client in the last 12 months at 1.6 million zlotys gross

