BRIEF-Castle Private Equity gives details of share buyback, announces new share buyback

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Castle Private Equity Ltd :

* Said on Thursday in total, 28,249,267 put options have been exercised; 2,354,105 registered shares tendered correspond to 7.03 pct of the share capital and voting rights

* Every 12 put options entitled shareholders to tender one registered share at the exercise price of 20.00 Swiss francs ($20.21)

* Net purchase price to be paid on Nov. 2

* Decides to launch new share buyback programme to start on Nov. 2; maximum of 992,295 registered shares to be purchased for cancellation purposes

Source text: bit.ly/1PU7L6b

Further company coverage: