BRIEF-Perma-Fix Medical announces change in shareholding structure
#Market News
October 30, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Perma-Fix Medical announces change in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Perma-Fix Medical SA :

* Said on Thursday that following the registration of the company’s capital increase via issue of 71,429 series F shares, Digirad Corporation acquired 5.40 percent stake in Perma-Fix Medical

* Prior to the transaction, Digirad Corporation did not own any shares of the company

* The company informed on allotment of series F shares on July 27 [ID: nFWN107032]

* Following the registration of the company’s capital increase, Perma-Fix Envirinmental Services Inc has its stake lowered in Perma-Fix Medical to 60.54 percent from 64 percent

* The number of shares of Perma-Fix Medical held by Perma-Fix Envirinmental Services Inc has not changed and amounts to 800,000 shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
