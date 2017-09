Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sygnity SA :

* Said on Thursday that it signed a 16.6 million euro ($18.26 million) deals with Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA and its units to deliver licences for Microsoft Corporation products and technical support

