BRIEF-Polish Tauron says will not sell its 1-pct PKO stake

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Tauron Polska Energia SA :

* Poland’s second-biggest power firm Tauron does not intend to sell the 1.01-percent stake it will hold in Poland’s biggest lender PKO BP, Tauron’s chief executive Jerzy Kurella said on Friday.

* Tauron said earlier this month that it would swap new shares for a 1.01-percent stake in PKO, as the treasury, which controls both Tauron and PKO BP, wants to help the power group fund new investments.

* “Our intention is not to sell PKO BP shares,” Kurella said. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7159 zlotys) (Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)