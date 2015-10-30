FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polish Tauron says will not sell its 1-pct PKO stake
October 30, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Polish Tauron says will not sell its 1-pct PKO stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Tauron Polska Energia SA :

* Poland’s second-biggest power firm Tauron does not intend to sell the 1.01-percent stake it will hold in Poland’s biggest lender PKO BP, Tauron’s chief executive Jerzy Kurella said on Friday.

* Tauron said earlier this month that it would swap new shares for a 1.01-percent stake in PKO, as the treasury, which controls both Tauron and PKO BP, wants to help the power group fund new investments.

* “Our intention is not to sell PKO BP shares,” Kurella said. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7159 zlotys) (Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

