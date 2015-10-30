FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Djurslands Bank 9-month pre-tax profit up at DKK 72.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Djurslands Bank A/S :

* 9-month pre-tax profit 72.2 million Danish crowns ($10.66 million) versus 67.3 million crowns year ago

* 9-month loan losses 26.0 million crowns versus 27.0 million crowns year ago

* 9-month net interest income 128.4 million crowns versus 137 million crowns year ago

* Maintains FY core earnings outlook in range of 95 million - 110 million crowns but expects the result to end up in the upper end of the range Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7748 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

