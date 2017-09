Oct 30 (Reuters) - Tonkens Agrar AG :

* FY 2014/2015 revenues of 13.8 million euros ($15.15 million) (prev. year: 15.9 million euros)

* For the financial year 2015/2016 an improvement in sales and a positive result is expected

* For the financial year 2015/2016 an improvement in sales and a positive result is expected

* FY 2014/2015 group net loss 0.72 million euros versus profit 0.53 million euros year ago