BRIEF-Poland's Lotos says buys deposits in Norway for $160 mln

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Poland’s Lotos :

* No.2 Polish oil refiner bought from ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Norway a 15 percent share in Sleipner Ost, Sleipner Vest, Gungne oraz Loke gas and oil deposits on the Norwegian continental shelf, Lotos said late on Saturday.

* As part of the deal, Lotos also bought a 28 percent share in the Alfa Sentral deposit, currently under development and expected to begin production in 2020.

* The deal is worth an estimated $160 million, Lotos said, with an additional payment of $25 million for Alfa Sentral pending the Norwegian regulator’s approval of the deposit’s development plan.

* A price compensation mechanism, depending on oil prices between 2016-2020, was also agreed, Lotos said without giving any details.

* In 2015, the estimated daily output from Lotos’ share stands at 16,000 barrels of oil equivalent, with daily output for 2016-2018 estimated at 9,500 barrels of oil equivalent.

* Certain and probable gas and oil deposits proportionate to Lotos’ share stand at 20.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, with conditional reserves at 17.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by Adrian Croft)